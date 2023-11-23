Jericho, VT– In a male dominated field, two female staff sergeants with years of experience in the military are instructing mountaineering courses at the U.S Army Mountain Warfare School.

Staff Sergeants Andrea Okrasinski and Ema Donlagic both found a passion for serving the country, and for teaching, but say it wasn’t easy primarily working among males.

“Being a female within this male dominated specific area, it was difficult to start out with, there was a lot proving myself,” says Staff Sgt. Okrasinski.

“As a female, it absolutely is more pressure because you are always wanting to make sure that you are showing your male counterparts that you are able perform alongside them in the same capacity,” says Staff Sgt. Donlagic.

For Okrasinski, finding independence was one force that pushed her to join the service.

“I wanted to be really independent from my family, I didn’t want to rely on them for financial means,” notes Okrasinski. “The other reason I wanted to join was to make sure that other people didn’t have to, so volunteering to protect the nation.”

She grew up in Illinois and Wisconsin, and spent about 16 years in service based out of the Midwest. But, her path changed when she first step foot in Vermont.

“I went through the basic military mountaineering course in August of 21’ and I pretty much fell in love with it,” says Okrasinski.

She now teaches the very course that brought her to the Green Mountain State.

A rather new instructor, Staff Sgt. Donlagic, is originally from Bosnia.

“I refuged to the United States in 1998 with my family, so I went through the war conflict there, my father was a prisoner of war,” says Donlagic.

She says she interacted with military personnel working to preserve safety in the area. From then on, Donlagic says joining was an easy decision to make.

“When I came to the United States, I knew that I wanted to bring that safety and security to others that I felt when I was younger,” says Donlagic.

Mainly working with the New Hampshire National Guard, Donlagic became the first female Sergeant to earn the title of Infantryman.

“Being in that field, it’s very male dominated, the way that I was raised, the way that I grew up, especially in a war-torn country, I have a harder exterior, so in a sense of being able to integrate with males, I was pretty quickly accepted,” explains Donlagic.

Both Sergeants hope to impart many takeaways through their courses.

“We want them to understand the physicality of it as well understanding the safety aspects of it,” says Okrasinski.

“I really do care about passing on my knowledge to students, I want them to walk away with a sense of confidence and pride,” says Donlagic.

They want students to walk away with the dire skills they will need in the field.