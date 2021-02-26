Meet three leading contenders running for Burlington mayor

Three of the seven candidates for Burlington mayor already hold elected positions in the queen city.

“It’s likely this will be a record-breaking turn-out this year given that we’re voting in this way that is so much easier for everybody,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

After nine years in office, Mayor Miro Weinberger is running for a fourth term. The incumbent democrat says he’d continue to address issues plagued by the pandemic, racial injustice, the climate crisis, and housing crisis.

“I wanted to give people of Burlington the option of continuing on with this proven team for another three years,” said Weinberger.

Two of the mayor’s challengers are on the city council. Both say it’s time for new leadership.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in Burlington’s history, where we have a decision to make whether we want to continue along the same path by maintaining the status quo in terms of the current mayor and the current leadership,” said Progressive nominee and City Council President Max Tracy.

He says he plans to address the city’s hunger problems, make housing more affordable and accessible, and ensure an equitable vaccine distribution.

“It’s this experience that I would bring to the table on day one as the next mayor of Burlington, said Tracy.

Independent City Councilor Ali Dieng would break several barriers if he were elected mayor.

“I would be the first Burlington mayor who is an immigrant, who’s Muslim, and who is also a person of color,” said Dieng.

Dieng says he has many plans for the city regarding the virus, homelessness, senior citizens, racism, the police, and economy.

“I think I’m the only candidate bringing a professional as part of my team to guide the city in these efforts,” said Dieng.

This public officer would respond to the pandemic and the opioid crisis.

It’s likely too late for any ballots mailed *now to reach city hall in time. But there are drop boxes around the city — and polling places will also be open on Tuesday as usual.