Meet Vermont’s very own Patriot on day of big game

According to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, only one high school football player from the Green Mountain State has ever advanced to the highest level of the sport. However, Bob Yates of East Montpelier never played in a single NFL game.

Yates was a 1955 High School All-American at Montpelier High School and a 1959 Sporting News All-American at Syracuse University. As an offensive lineman and kicker, he helped Syracuse to an undefeated national championship season in 1959, blocking for future Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis, among others. “And to go on from little Montpelier High School to accomplish what he accomplished speaks volumes of his ability and of his determination to succeed and get the best out of himself,” Vermont Sports Hall of Fame board member Ted Ryan said.

That wasn’t the end of Yates’ career. The New York Giants drafted him in 1960, but he signed instead with the Boston Patriots of the then-new American Football League, which later merged with the NFL. “My dad was part of the inaugural team for the Boston Patriots in 1960,” Steve Yates said. “(He) played for the AFL Patriots from ’60 to ’67.”

There is no record of Bob Yates getting into any games in 1960, but he’s known to have worn #50 on the Pats’ offensive line from 1961 through 1965. He also may indeed have remained with the organization for the final two years that his son described. “He was on the roster,” Steve Yates said. “I don’t know how much he played.”

Steve Yates played football at Burlington High School in the 1980s, when his father was the Seahorses’ head coach. He says he did not grow up with his father passing along stories about his time in the professional ranks. “He was actually very quiet about it,” Steve Yates said. “He was a humble man, and he didn’t talk much about it. It was one of those things that people knew, especially around here in Vermont, but he didn’t talk about it.”

Bob Yates didn’t need to talk himself up. The organizers of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame thought of him when they launched the hall in October 2011. “Bob Yates was a name that immediately came to mind for a number of reasons,” Ryan said. “He coached in Vermont in his later years. Obviously, tremendous athletic accomplishments.”

Yates was an inductee in 2012 in the hall’s inaugural class. He died in 2013, just a few months after his induction, at the age of 74.