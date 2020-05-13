Meet your new best friend- online!

Does all this social distancing make you eager for a new best friend? It turns out you can find your “fur-ever” friend on Zoom!

Pedigree is setting up dog adoptions through zoom meetings. The dog food company also launched the website www.meetyournewdog.com. That’s where you can meet pets virtually and adopt them without having to leave your house.

This week Pedigree will be joining forces with the Nashville Humane Association, but hopes to expand to other shelters soon. Pedigree will also cover all adoption fees.

