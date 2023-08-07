The Mega Millions fever is reaching unprecedented heights as the current jackpot soars to staggering amounts.

As buyers try their luck, stores are selling tickets fast.

Anyone who wins the grand prize and takes the one-time cash sum can expect to get more than 757 million dollars before taxes.

Jason Wilkinson manages the Champlain Farms convenience store on Williston Road in South Burlington, a couple blocks from Burlington International Airport.

“We must get forty or fifty people doing like 10 dollars and over. A guy came in the other day, he got 150 dollars worth of tickets,” says Wilkinson.

Until this jackpot, the previous record for Mega Millions was 1.537 billion dollars in October 2018. A single anonymous player in South Carolina won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million, but that does not stop regular players like Jermone.

Jermone says he would spend the jackpot money on his loved ones.

“I would finish my mortgage and give the money to my three kids for college,” says Jermone.

Wilkinson reminds potential players to stay optimistic.

Wilkinson says, “You got to play, if you don’t play, you don’t win.”

Mega Million drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Eastern time and as they unfold, the nation collectively holds its breath, dreaming of a life changing win.