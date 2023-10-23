Castleton, VT– It was an emotional day at the former Castleton University campus as loved ones gathered to celebrate the life of Honoree Fleming.

Amongst those who spoke were her son and husband, who shared their memories of her.

“Mom is in heaven today with Jesus, my brother, my grandparents,” says her son, Dean.

A mother, wife, mentor, and friend; Fleming, former dean at what is now VTSU Castleton, left a lasting impression on all those she met.

Fleming was a trailblazer for women in the field of science, dedicating much of her life to the study of biochemistry.

She met her husband, Ron Powers, by chance on a flight to Chicago.

“Honoree Fleming was the best person I have ever met. Her name could have been picked out by the gods,” he said.

Originally from New York, Fleming had spent summers in Vermont taking care of her family. Eventually, they decided to make it their permanent home.

Family members were grateful for those who attended. The case remains under investigation.