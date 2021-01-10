Men who died in Burlington apartment fire identified

The Burlington Police Department has identified the two men who died Saturday morning in a fire at a downtown apartment building. In an emailed statement, investigators wrote that they are Henry Burawa, 55; and Michael Loyer, 31.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, the fire started shortly after 5:00 a.m. at 199 King Street. Crews found Burawa and Loyer, who each lived in different apartments in the building, unconscious on the second floor. One of the men died at UVM Medical Center, but there was no indication Saturday night of which man that was.

Police are looking into Burawa’s and Loyer’s deaths, and they ask anyone with information to call them at (802) 540-2271. However, firefighters wrote in a Saturday afternoon email that the fire is believed to be accidental, with smoking materials thought to have been the cause.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries, and five families living in the building are homeless. Mayor Miro Weinberger tweeted that this was the first deadly fire in Burlington in nearly a decade — the Queen City had gone without one since June of 2012.