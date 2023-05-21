A Mendon man is due in court Monday afternoon in connection with alleged threats to decapitate four people with an axe.

Ralph Schneider, 61, is accused of making the threats shortly before 11:30 Saturday night at a campsite on Route 4 in Killington. Vermont State Police say he also struck a car with an axe at that campsite.

Schneider has been arrested on four counts each of aggravated assault and criminal threatening. He’s being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional in Rutland on $5,000 bail.