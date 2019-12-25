Menorah fundraiser seeks to raise money for Vermont’s first Jewish day school

BURLINGTON, Vt. – This Hanukkah, Burlington’s Jewish community has crafted a creative way to raise money for the Tamim Academy, Vermont’s first Jewish day school.

For months, those involved in the effort have been putting together metal menorahs called the ‘Mettle Menorah’. The double meaning alludes to the latter spelling associated with courage, bravery and resilience.

The academy will open next fall thanks to a foundation in Philadelphia looking to create a new model of education, with Burlington being one of three locations. Money raised from the menorahs will help make the academy accessible for more families through scholarships.

“Hanukkah is all about education,” said Draizy Junik. “It’s about the light of the youth, the future, passing on the torch… What we’re trying to do is create a space for Jewish education in Burlington, so what better way than to sell menorahs?”

On Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah, the ‘Mettle Menorah’ was on stage at Higher Ground in South Burlington alongside Jewish reggae singer Matisyahu.

“He had contacted us before and asked us if we had a menorah that he can use for the concert,” Junik said. “He lit it at the concert and posted it around, we were really happy to see that it made headlines!”

As hundreds gather for menorah lightings from Montpelier to St. Albans, Rabbi Eliyahu Junik said he’s looking forward to what the Tamim Academy will bring to Burlington.

“Jewish education at this time is extremely important,” Rabbi Junik said. “It really encourages us when there’s young children involved in Judaism, excited about Judaism, it really is the foundation for Jewish life.”

The initiative started when a South Burlington man was making a menorah for his grandchildren, first crafting one made of plastic bottles. When it started to melt, he wanted to make a beautiful one that would last. The final product was the ‘Mettle Menorah.’

Ari and Aliza Moskowitz both attended Jewish day school as children, and now that the young family has settled into the Burlington community, they said it’s comforting to know their kids will soon have the same opportunity.

“We moved here from the New York and New Jersey area, so moving here and starting a family, it really means a lot to us to be able to continue that tradition.”

The menorahs can be purchased on the Chabad of Vermont website.