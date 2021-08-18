Mentoring program in Vermont helps incarcerated women transform their lives

The Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program along with the Department of Corrections is helping incarcerated women rebuild their lives, by pairing them with mentors.

According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, more than 1,400 women cycle through the Women’s Correctional Facility in South Burlington every year.

Joanne Nelson is the Director of Justice and Mentoring Programs at Mercy Connections, a non-profit group that supports Vermont women.

“I think it helps them because they understand that a mentor is a women who sees their value, that doesn’t judge them for all the stigmatizing judgments that society offers to women in reentry,” Nelson said.

The training process to become a mentor is five consecutive weeks each two hours.

“They learn about the trauma that most incarcerated women and justice involved women experience in their lives, they are survivors of sexual abuse and asult,” Nelson said.

The Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program asks for matched pairs to stay matched for a year after release from prison.

“Those are critical months in reentry,” Nelson said. “We ask our matched pairs to meet at least once a month and all of that was altered a bit by COVID.”

According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, more than half of all women released in Vermont return to jail for a new crime in their first year, post-incarceration. Nelson said women are often stigmatized as they try to find employment.

“They also need to find a safe place to live, and those two together you have to earn enough money to find a place where you can pay a lease or contribute to rent,” Nelson said.

Lynn Kennedy is a mentor. She has been participating for more than 15 years.

“I just ended two years with a woman and the goal was for her to get an apartment and get herself in the community, get herself clean, and she did all that she met her goal,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said one particular mentee made her realize the importance of this program.

“She said you are the only person who has continued to have contact with me because my family has given up on me and they are tired of me making these decisions and ending up back in prison,” Kennedy said.

Women interested don’t need prior knowledge of the criminal justice system or mentoring experience to participate.