Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79.

Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.

Titcomb sustained minor injuries and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.

Law enforcement is asking that anyone who might have seen the debris deposited onto the highway to contact the State Police Williston Barracks.