Meteor spotted over northern New England and Canada

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Experts say a meteor first spotted over Vermont’s Mount Mansfield State Forest was likely traveling more than 40,000 miles per hour.

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was spotted just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday. It traveled 33 miles (53 kilometers) before burning up over Orleans County. More than 100 eyewitnesses from across the region reported seeing the fireball.

Witness Al Gregoritsch, of South Burlington, says there was no sound whatsoever. He says it was a phenomenon he will never forget.

