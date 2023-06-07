Rutland, VT – The City of Rutland’s biggest parking garage is set to reopen tomorrow after being closed due to concerns over the structural integrity on Tuesday and Wednesday, which has since been inspected and given the ‘okay’.

Hundreds of people who pay $3 a day to park there have to find a new place to go when the garage is closed, and many spots downtown just got more expensive.

The cost to park in metered spots in downtown Rutland has been $0.50 per hour for years, but the City’s Board of Aldermen just voted unanimously to triple the price to $1.50 per hour.

They also doubled the fine for expired meters from $15 up to $30.

“I think the impact is too much on shoppers and downtown Rutland,” said member of the Board of Alderman Sharon Davis.

Davis voted ‘yes’ on increasing the parking meter rate but ‘no’ on the increased ticket price, saying a number of business owners didn’t support it either, but it still passed through the board.

“There was not a lot of support for this. They understood that the city needed to make revenue, they understood that we may need to adjust the fines. But do we double it? Triple it, no. I think that’s an extreme,” said Davis.

She worries that if the downtown parking deck ever closes for a long period of time, it won’t just be harder to find parking in Rutland, but more people living and working in the city will have to pay those fines.

“Having the parking deck closed is certainly a negative impact to downtown because a certain amount of businesses use it,” said Davis.

One downtown Rutland business owner says his customers already deal with parking tickets too often and says he’s even helped pay for some.

He’s happy to see the garage reopen as well, especially for a more affordable rate.