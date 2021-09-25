Michigan man pleads guilty to 2019 threats against Green Mountain Union HS

A Michigan man will spend one year and one day in prison because of violent threats against Green Mountain Union High School in Chester in 2019.

Jason Graham, now living in Holland, Michigan, is 24 years old, according to the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office. He has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to making threats in interstate commerce.

In February 2019, Graham threatened on social media to shoot up the school; Vermont State Police said at the time that he was 23 years of age. More than half of the students at Green Mountain Union skipped school that day.

Later that same week, Graham also arranged for someone he knew to call in a threat to GMU, reporting the presence of a bomb inside the building and sharpshooters outside of it. Police locked down the premises; no explosives or snipers were found.

This investigation also led to a state-level felony conviction for Graham in Michigan. He recently completed his prison sentence from that offense.