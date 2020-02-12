Middlebury 7th graders write cards for cancer patients

Winter usually is a cold and dark time of year for most people, and it can be especially tough on those who are battling diseases like cancer. The American Cancer Society, with some help from Ms. Collette’s 7th grade students at the Middlebury Union Middle School are aiming to change that.

For the past 40 years, the American Cancer Society has held it’s annual fundraiser, “Daffodil Days”. This initiative sends a bunch or a bouquet of daffodils to cancer patients, bringing hope to them and their families.

“Having that knock on the door, and a nice sunny bouquet of flowers delivered means a lot,” says American Cancer Society Senior Manager, Hilary Casillas.

Last year, Casillas teamed up with Ms. Collette’s 7th grade class at Middlebury Union Middle School, to send hand written cards to cancer patients, along with the flowers, for the first time in the history of daffodil days.

“Her students really want to have some life experience with community service. She said that sometimes they need to work on their writing skills a little bit,” says Casillas.

Seventh grader, Thomas Bishop, was happy to help out.

“They make me feel like I am contributing to that, and that I am helping people out that have cancer,” said Bishop. He also says that this is something that he hopes will have a lasting impression on the patients who will receive his notes.

“I feel like it’s going to make them feel like their hearts warm and like feel like their involved and that people are still thinking about them,” says Bishop.

The flowers, along with all of their notes will be delivered in March.

