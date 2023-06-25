Middlebury, VT– The Addison County community came out to support LGBTQ+ people Sunday. From College Park to the Town Green, the 2nd annual Pride Parade was enjoyed by everyone in attendance.

“There are people who care about me who I will never meet, and who will always want me safe,” said Evva Dicovitsky, noting the support they felt at the event.

It was a celebration of belonging, love, and community. Elio Farley, the event organizer, said celebrating pride in a rural community is important.

“Specifically for our kids, they’re experiencing a lot of discrimination and bullying at school because of their sexual and gender identity, and because of that they feel really under supported by our community,” said Farley. “When we have such a big show like this, like a giant pride celebration in the middle of Middlebury, Vermont – this little place in rural Vermont – then that helps them feel so much less alone,” they added.

Middlebury’s Teen Center helped organize the event. It’s a space where teens can access resources and programs that promote well-being.

With 25 vendors, and more organizations and regular citizens marching in the parade, there was something for everyone! Food trucks, merchandise, cupcakes, games, and live music could be found in the center of town.

“I was expecting maybe like 20 people, but there’s so many people here! And there’s so much awesome stuff like the rainbow arch, it’s awesome,” exclaimed Dicovitsky.

Farley added that the event was largely geared toward queer youth.

“Being queer is a very large part of my identity, and I like to support my other queer friends, and family members, and just anybody who’s queer in any way I possibly can,” said Nova Bojanowski.

“It’s hard to be a gay person, especially with all of the laws trying to erase us from schools, or erase us from public spaces,” noted Farley. “Being able to gather and celebrate and show such a wide outpouring of support just makes all the difference,” they said.

Now, the community is looking forward to next year’s celebration.