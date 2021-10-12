Middlebury College breaks ground on new solar project

Two miles from Middlebury College, Senior Senator Patrick Leahy, joined representatives from the college to break ground on a new solar project. It will bring the college closer to fully relying on renewable energy sources to power their campus.

“I want you to know I passed a law to have the sun out today,” Senator Leahy said.

The 5MW project will provide the college with 30% of its total electricity usage. Across the 30 acres of land, is where the 29,000 solar panels will go.

The president of Middlebury College Laurie Patton said you have to start small to make a big change.

“A local initiative such as this is exactly the point,” Patton said. “The point being that local wisdom and local practices are ideal conditions to help us put out the fire that is consuming our planet.”

Senator Leahy said this wouldn’t be possible without the students.

“I thank the students that are here,” Senator Leahy said. “They are the ones that are going to have to carry the torch.”

Simone Ameer is a senior, conservation biology major.

“Solar panels are so unique because obviously they provide an incredible physical aid to climate solutions,” Ameer said.

Her focus is on how solar panels are a way of moving us forward and addressing the climate crisis.

“They may not be physically gorgeous, but the feeling of connectedness they evoke and the power of the work they do is beautiful,” Ameer said.

This project was made possible with the help from Encore Renewable Energy and Green Mountain Power.

“So on expensive high demand and use days in the state, we will be able to deploy that stored energy back onto the greater grid and this will save all of our customers money,” Mari McClure, President and CEO, Green Mountain Power said.

Encore Renewable the project developer will complete construction of the array in 2022.