Middlebury College has bought 35 acres of land in town so that affordable housing, and workforce housing, can be built there.

School officials say they’ve paid $1.5 million for the parcel on Seminary Street Extension, which is within walking distance of downtown. Middlebury will sell the property, in increments, to Summit Properties of South Burlington as a $40 million construction project takes shape there.

Summit will build 100 housing units on the site. The units will be a mix of apartments, single-family homes and multi-family homes. They’re expected to house 250 to 350 people, and income qualifications will be used to determine eligibility for all tenants.

Construction is expected to begin next year. The apartments should take until at least 2028 to complete.