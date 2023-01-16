A Middlebury college athlete represented the state of Vermont on Saturday in the FISU World University Games.

Student Ting Cui competed in the Figure Skating Woman’s Single Skating.

[It’s] so amazing especially since [the games are] in Lake Placid,” says Cui. “I had friends who drove from Middlebury and that was fun and I heard people shouting Middlebury.”

Cui’s coach says a lot of preparation went into Cui playing in the games.

“[She devoted] four to six hours [in] dance classes [and] ballet classes,” says Cui’s coach Roland Burghart.

Cui’s appearance came after pushing through adversity.

“She had a very hard last three years,” Burghart says. “She had some ankle injuries and had a long path.”

“I didn’t think I’d be here,” Cui says. “It was a tough journey getting back but I stuck through it.”

Despite the setbacks, the former 2018 Junior World Bronze Champion always kept her head up. She competed on the same ice as athletes did during the Miracle on Ice game in the 1980 Olympics.

“This is historic ice”, Cui says. “This is crazy to be here and I’m happy to be here”

But for Cui, there’s still more work to be done. She is set to compete in nationals after the games.