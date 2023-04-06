Dozens of people who volunteered to search for a missing teenager whose body was found earlier this week in Weybridge met at the Middlebury recreation center Wednesday to exchange hugs and grieve the loss of 17-year-old Rebecca Ball.

They signed cards for Ball’s family and let them know the Middlebury community is there to support them.

“I would just like to say that your friend and family member will always be remembered and in the hearts of all the community, everybody that helped search for her,” said Shawn Emery, a leading member of the volunteer search party.

Amanda Vincent said she hopes Ball is “in a safe and happy and warm place right now.

“I’m grateful that she had those supports in place,” Vincent said. “My heart really goes out to them, the people that she was closest to and the people that she trusted and the people that she felt safe with.”

Ball’s disappearance on March 29 triggered a massive search by state and local law enforcement, as well as more than 100 volunteers and a National Guard helicopter. By Friday, police said the search had covered nearly 1,000 acres in Middlebury.

At around 4:30 Wednesday, a police canine found Ball’s body in a wooded area near Otter Creek north of Beldens Falls in Weybridge. How Ball died is pending the results of an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington

Middlebury Police Chief Thomas Hanley said he’s working on getting Ball’s father the resources he’ll need.

“You’ve got an individual who lost his only child,” Hanley said. “A very devoted father, a loving father. This doesn’t end here, he’s got to go on.

While their efforts ended in tragedy, the volunteers took a moment to thank each other.

“Your efforts were beyond words,” Emery said. “The miles you put on the soles of your shoes and your boots when you were out trekking through the mud, going door to door, are all 100-percent phenomenal, and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”