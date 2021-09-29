Middlebury dealership urges people to order snow tires now

Cooler temperatures may have you thinking about winter weather. If you don’t get your snow tires put on now, you may have a hard time finding them this year.

There might not be snow on the ground yet, but it is time to change your tires and residents on Church Street are getting ready.

“Yes, probably I should get on it,” Rex Accavallo, Burlington resident said.

Travis Romano is the general manager at Stone’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Middlebury and he is urging people to get their snow tires on early this year. Romano mentions they are seeing shortages across the board of all types of things and expects it will be the same with snow tires.

“We are seeing back ordered parts on many occasions a day, and we anticipate there could be a shortage of snow tires,” Romano said.

“Right now a lot of service departments are booking out two and three and four weeks,” Romano said. “If everyone waits till the same time to put their snow tires on the appointments will be taken up.”

Snow tires are designed to offer more traction and stability on the road in the cold winter months.

“In Vermont we see some harsh winters and it could be important to make sure that you have that safety from your vehicle,” Romano said.

Don’t get left out in the cold.