Middlebury men’s basketball gets last-second win

No. 4 Middlebury regained the lead in a game full of lead changes to top New England College in Pepin Gymnasium on Friday.

A foul call with three-tenths of a second left sent sophomore forward Alex Sobel (East Setauket, N.Y. / Ward Melville) to the line, where he made a free throw to give his Panthers an 88-87 win.

Sobel posted a career-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the victory. He also tied a school record and went 8-8 from the floor.

Junior guards Max Bosco (Scarsdale, N.Y. / Scarsdale) and Jack Farrell (Verona, N.J. / Verona) pitched in with 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Senior guard Izaiah Winston-Brooks (Roxbury, Mass. / Brighton) tied a game-high with 24 points for NEC.

Middlebury pushed its unbeaten record to 8-0 after the win. The Panthers return to action Sunday, December 8 for a 1 p.m. road contest against Stevens.