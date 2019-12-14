Middlebury PD searching for assault & robbery suspect

The Middlebury Police Department says it’s looking for someone who they believe attacked a convenience store clerk Friday night before robbing the store.

Officials say the suspect assaulted a clerk at Champlain Farms on Court Street with a blunt object shortly before 10:30 p.m. before fleeing the store with an unknown amount of cash. Surveillance cameras showed the suspect wearing a white and black Fox Racing hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark gloves and tan shoes or boots. The suspect’s face was covered by what police believe was a blue bandana.

The clerk was treated at Porter Medical Center for injuries but has since been released. If you have any other information, the Middlebury Police are asking you to call them at (802) 388-3191.