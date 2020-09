It's a crisp start to Friday, with a lot of left over clouds from yesterday's slow moving cold front.

As you head out the door, grab the sunglasses! Although you might not be using them on the way into work, you'll definitely be thankful you have them for your lunch break and as you head home this afternoon. Cloud will decrease this morning, giving way to full sunshine and bright blue skies overhead. Temperatures are feeling like Fall in the low to mid 60's