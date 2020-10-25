Middlesex man dies in Ferrisburgh crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Saturday afternoon crash in Ferrisburgh has killed a Middlesex man, and Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses. The crash happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Little Chicago Road and Hawkins Road.

Troopers say a Honda Civic hit a truck driven by Robin Jones, 60. He was not wearing a seat belt, and he died at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. All four people in the Civic were buckled up, and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has not been charged, but police are asking you to call the VSP New Haven barracks if you saw what happened.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog