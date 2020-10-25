Middlesex man dies in Ferrisburgh crash

A Saturday afternoon crash in Ferrisburgh has killed a Middlesex man, and Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses. The crash happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Little Chicago Road and Hawkins Road.

Troopers say a Honda Civic hit a truck driven by Robin Jones, 60. He was not wearing a seat belt, and he died at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. All four people in the Civic were buckled up, and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has not been charged, but police are asking you to call the VSP New Haven barracks if you saw what happened.