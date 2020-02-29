Mike Bloomberg’s VT Campaign Headquarters vandalized again

For the second time since its opening less than a month ago, Mike Bloomberg’s’ VT Campaign Headquarters in Burlington, has been vandalized.

Sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning, a brick was thrown through a window of the building. The brick was discovered this morning by a member of the campaign staff.

Earlier this month, the locks had been tampered with one night, prompting the headquarters to change all of the locks for their office.

However, this isn’t the only campaign office of Bloomberg’s that has been vandalized. Offices in Texas, Ohio and Illinois have also been targeted in the past month.

And despite these circumstances, State Director for Bloomberg’s Campaign, Christopher Di Mezzo, says these shocking actions do not reflect Vermonters feelings towards Bloomberg. “Mike and his campaign have received a pretty warm welcome here in Vermont and so these kinds of events like this are really striking because it’s not who we are as Vermonters and it’s certainly not who we are as Americans. I think these kinds of events happen because of a small number of the loudest voices really break through and it’s unfortunate that that’s the way it is.”

Di mezzo hopes that despite the unfortunate circumstances, we can all come together as a community