Mill Brook in Moriah & Port Henry will be off limits Monday morning

Starting Monday morning, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will be asking you to stay out of Mill Brook in Moriah and Port Henry for several days. Wildlife officials will be applying a chemical to the brook throughout the day in order to control sea lampreys.

Once they begin their work at 6:00 a.m., the brook will be placed under a water use advisory. That means the water will be off limits for fishing, for drinking or for any other use.

Wildlife authorities say the advisory will be in place until further notice. They expect it to last until at least Wednesday, and it could continue as late as sometime on Saturday.