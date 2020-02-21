Mill River Brewery hosts 1st Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby benefiting FNLC

The Inaugural Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby, hosted by Mill River Brewing kicks off Saturday, February 22nd, on the Missisquoi Bay, near the Tyler Place in Highgate Springs.

This catch-and-release-style derby is part of an ongoing Clean Water Campaign and partnership between Mill River Brewing and Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, which the event benefits. The one day, family friendly event will be geared towards getting young people engaged and educated about fishing and the sport’s reliance on clean water.

On-site registration will go from 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. at 624 Shipyard Road., in Highgate Springs. Fishing will take place 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., you must have your a fishing permit to participate.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Dr. Kent Henderson, chair of the FNLC’S Board of Directors and Corey Williams to learn more about this event on the Morning Brew.

