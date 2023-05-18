A national study on lung health in millennials is now accepting participants from Vermont.

The University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine and the American Lung Association in Vermont made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying UVM will be one of 35 sites across the country conducting this research.

The study, the Lung Health Cohort Study, will track 4,000 people between the ages of 25 and 35 over a five year period to look at how their environments and lifestyles impact their lung health. Some of the risk factors the study will look at include smoking and vaping, exercise, and where people live.

Doctors working on the study say its goal is to identify factors that lead to people developing lung disease.

“The goal here is to study folks every five years over the decades to see what sort of things today are going to then predict outcomes in the future,” said Dr. Charles Irvin, the Principal Investigator for the Lung Health Cohort Study at the University of Vermont.

To sign up to participate in the study, visit lung.org/lung-study.