As the tax filing season approaches, many people start to feel overwhelmed and dread the process. However, tax experts say it doesn’t have to be that way. With a few simple tips and tricks, filing your taxes can be a stress-free experience that pays off in the end.

According to Mark Steber, Chief Information Tax Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, many people think of tax season as an annoyance or nuisance and put things off until Tax Day. But the truth of the matter is, it’s many people’s single payday of the year.

“Last year, 2/3 of filers nationwide had money returned back to their pockets through tax refunds, with refunds averaging in the $3,000 dollar range,” Steber said. “You don’t want to wait on money that’s owed to you.”

“One of the biggest mistakes people make is leaving things to the last minute,” says Morton Bostock, an Accountant at Heritage Business Service Inc. in Burlington. “People think they’re the only ones who haven’t filed yet. It’s a mess.” Steber adds,” if you have questions, it’s hard to come up with those answers and documentation at the last minute, and then you might rush around and leave some benefits off your tax returns.”

Bostock also says younger folks are more susceptible to missing out on ways to save. “Son and daughters doing their own taxes, claiming themselves when their parents could be claiming them, earning more money on more income credit.”

Every year brings new tax laws and rules, and this year many benefits that filers have enjoyed in years past have disappeared. “Tax credit for children, earned income credit for single dependent care credit, the ability to take a charitable donation even if you don’t itemize, all of those expired at the end of December last year,” Steber warns.

Additionally, Accountants have been keying in on virtual currencies like Bitcoin this year. “I had four people yesterday dealing in virtual currency and none of them are showing income, a lot of them are showing losses,” Bostock said.

To avoid making mistakes, experts recommend using a trusted professional to file your taxes. “The IRS is not in the business of making sure you get the benefits. You either put them on your tax return or they stay off forever…we did invent cowboys and space exploration. You should at least have a pro in your contact list. And you should visit them to have them review your stuff,” Steber advises.

If you choose to see an accountant, make sure to bring in materials like your property tax bill that can give professionals important information on your house. Or, if you rent, bring in your SPAN number.

The deadline to file your taxes this year is April 18. Don’t wait until the last minute, and consider seeking help from a professional to ensure you get the benefits you deserve.