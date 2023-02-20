Burlington, VT– On Tuesday morning, we expect to learn who killed Rita Curran more than 50 years ago. According to published reports, police have solved the murder that shocked the community back in 1971.

Freelance Journalist Mike Donoghue first broke the story; police identified the killer through DNA evidence, and plan to reveal the details in a news conference, joined by officers, scientists, and members of Curran’s family.

Rita Curran, a Milton Elementary School teacher, was murdered in her Burlington apartment around midnight on July 19th, 1971. She was just 24 years old.

John Cushing, the former Milton Town Clerk, remembers Curran as being loved by the Milton community. “She could sing, she could play, and we would just sit there and listen to that, and I can tell you today, I can hear that, and can think that,” he says.

Glen Button, a former Burlington Police Department Deputy Chief, became an officer three years after Curran’s murder. He says he followed up on several tips the department received.

“It just sent a shockwave through the community,” Button says. “People realized Burlington, Vermont had changed over time, you never had situations like this where somebody would break into a house when somebody was actually there,” he adds.

Back in 2021, we spoke to Curran’s sister, Mary Campbell, who said Curran lived at home all her life, and had moved to Burlington just about a month before her death. Cushing grew up in the same class as Curran and remembers how hard her death hit the community.

“We’ll never forget her, and I feel terrible for her mom and dad, and her brother and sister at this time, because I just don’t know how they can deal with what they deal with,” Cushing says. “I think that has been very difficult for many, many people, particularly in Milton, because we’re still here, we still know Rita,” he notes.

Button says he went to school with Curran’s brother. “The detectives at that time did a very good job. This was 1971 and they didn’t have the resources you have now,” Button notes. “A lot of times in homicides, the victim knows who the assailant is, and in this case here, it just didn’t appear to be the case.”

According to Donoghue’s reporting, the man identified as the killer is already dead. BPD has scheduled the news conference for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21st.