Milton, VT — On Monday, 40-year-old Alfonso Williams was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old juvenile in 2019.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations received the case on December 19, 2021 and investigations showed probably cause to believe Williams committed the crime.

Williams was arraigned on Tuesday and was ordered to be held without bail. He has former criminal convictions in Connecticut and Vermont that include violent felony convictions.