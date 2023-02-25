A Milton man is being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on $1,500 bail following a hostage standoff with police that lasted much of Friday and into Saturday morning.

The Milton Police say he’s Shawn Dudley, 36. Investigators had been trying since Tuesday to convince him to return his four-year-old son from his home to the boy’s mother. Outreach workers and a Vermont State Police crisis negotiator worked with them in this effort. Police say the mother has sole legal responsibility for the child.

Police also obtained an arrest warrant and went to Dudley’s house on Friday to execute it; there’s no indication of where in Milton the house is. They say Dudley was inside the home with his son and would not come out. After nearly eight hours of negotiation, officers entered the home to find Dudley barricaded inside the building, along with his son.

Milton investigators also called the Burlington Police Department for help upon discovering the barricades. Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad said the assistance call came in just before 7:00 p.m. Tracing backward from that time, it appears Milton officers had been at Dudley’s home since shortly after 11:00 in the morning (they’d already negotiated with Dudley for nearly eight hours before BPD personnel arrived). The Colchester Police, the Essex Police and the Vermont State Police also assisted at the scene.

Dudley eventually released his son and surrendered voluntarily. He’s charged with custodial interference, resisting arrest, hindering law enforcement officers and violation of a relief from abuse order.

Murad said a BPD crisis negotiations team worked at the scene for nearly ten hours, placing the time of Dudley’s surrender at about 5:00 a.m. Saturday.