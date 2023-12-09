Video courtesy Milton, Vt. Police

Police in Milton are looking for a man who was shown on surveillance video stealing a cash register from a gas station and convenience store Friday morning.

The robbery took place at the Short Stop on Route 7 just after 6:00. Investigators say the clerk was not hurt. No weapons were shown, and there were also no threats to use a weapon, either.

In the video, the suspect can be seen in the video riding away from the property on a bicycle. The register had what police describe as “a large sum” of cash inside.

If you might know who the suspect is, the Milton Police Department is asking you to call them at (802) 893-2424.