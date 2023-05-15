Burlington Police respond to a stabbing on Church St. on Sunday, May 14. Courtesy: Wayne Savage

Burlington, VT – A 31-year-old Milton woman is facing domestic assault charges after she is accused of stabbing another person during a fight in downtown Burlington.

Brittanie Blanchard, 31, of Milton was arrested shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say three people were fighting near the corner of on Church and King streets. Sunday afternoon around 2:25 p.m.. One of the people involved was stabbed in the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word on that person’s condition.

Blanchard was charged with 1st degree domestic assault and held on $1500 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington Police at (802) 658-2704.

If you or someone you know are experiencing intimate partner violence, support can be found through:

 Vermont Network (802) 223-1302

 Steps to End Domestic Violence (802) 658-1996

 National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233