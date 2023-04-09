A young Vermont woman is trying to increase access to menstrual products at the same time as competing for the title of ‘Miss Vermont.’

“This was never something I thought I would consider doing, anyone in my family could tell you that for sure,” says Emma Anderson.

Anderson is from Shelburne, and holds the title of ‘Miss Champlain Valley,’ but she hopes to soon reign as Miss Vermont. A long history of dancing pointed her to where she is today.

“I decided to start competing because as a dancer, I was always looking for different performance opportunities,” Anderson says. “I really wanted to grow my community service involvement in my community,” she adds.

Anderson is a current sophomore at St. Michael’s College studying history and equity studies. Her field goes hand in hand with her life’s mission: helping people get access to menstrual products.

“I wanted to understand more of how and why impoverishment can exist like this in the world when there’s people who have enough money and resources that they could be ending it,” says Anderson.

Anderson founded a nonprofit called Not a Luxury. She aims to end ‘period poverty’ through accessibility and inclusion. Anderson says she’s long-noticed the need for this work in Vermont.

“I didn’t know at the time that there was a term for this, it’s ‘period poverty,’ which is essentially just someone not having access to menstrual products. I just understood that there was a need that was not being met,” she says.

Not a Luxury has donated over $20,000 menstrual products to 15 different organizations. Anderson recently lobbied on Capitol Hill to help set the foundation for her two main goals.

“Increasing access to menstrual products through the state, and I do that through donating products to different organizations that serve different communities of people,” Anderson notes. “Secondly, I really advocate for the use of gender neutral language and gender inclusive and affirming language within the menstrual equity and healthcare spaces,” she says.

On April 16th, Anderson is taking the mission of her nonprofit onto the competition stage with her.

“I am definitely feeling very nervous,” Anderson notes.

But she says she’s excited to combine both of her passions.

Looking into her future, Anderson wants to go to law school to become the policymaker that enacts change in Vermont.