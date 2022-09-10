A 90 year-old Burlington woman has been found safe after missing for over four hours this afternoon.

South Burlington Police received a call from the Lowe’s store on Hannaford Drive in South Burlington at noon Saturday. A Lowe’s employee reported an elderly woman in need of assistance. The caller initially stated the woman was trying to get home or contact her son, but she did not know her address or her son’s phone number. The woman, Hi Kyung Brandt, had been reported missing to the Burlington Police Department earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Brandt left Lowe’s before South Burlington Police Officers arrived. Brandt was last seen carrying a bouquet of purple flowers and headed east toward Shelburne Road.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, Lt. Christopher Bataille of the South Burlington Police told Channel 22 that Brandt had been found just a minute before on Holmes Road near the Audi Dealership off Shelburne Road. She is safe and has been returned to her family.

“With this heat and given her age, we wanted to find her as soon as possible,” Bataille said. “Her family is taking her back home.”