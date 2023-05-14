A Bennington man with dementia who disappeared on Friday has been found dead.

Police say Gary Monroe, 72, was found shortly after 2:30 Sunday afternoon. His body was discovered in the Walloomsac River in North Bennington near River Road. Monroe was reportedly last seen walking away from a home on Murphy Road late Friday afternoon.

Investigators don’t consider his death to be suspicious, but the Bennington Police Department and the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office are looking into it. The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will also perform an autopsy in Burlington.