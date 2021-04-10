Missing Berlin man found dead in I-89 highway median

Vermont State Police investigators want to know how a Berlin man died after having been reported missing on Thursday.

The Berlin Police wrote that he was William Frantz, 71. His body was found shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Interstate 89 highway median about three-quarters of a mile north of Exit 7, which is the Berlin exit.

Frantz was last reported seen leaving a friend’s house in Montpelier at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was reported missing shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Frantz’s car was found parked on Hill Street Extension in Berlin, which passes directly beneath I-89.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the matter. If you know what may have happened to Frantz, you can call the bureau at (802) 244-8727.