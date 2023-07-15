A woman from Burlington who was reported missing in Richmond has been found dead.

Vermont State Police say a National Guard helicopter found the body of Katie Hartnett, 25, at about 12:00 noon Saturday. She was found in the Huntington River, just off of Dugway Road in Richmond. Hartnett’s car was found on that same road shortly before 9:30 Friday night, at which time she was reported missing.

Troopers believe Hartnett was visiting the area near the Huntington Gorge Friday afternoon when she slipped and fell into the river. An autopsy in Burlington at the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will attempt to confirm this.

VSP is still looking into what happened to Hartnett. They ask you to call the Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you know anything else.