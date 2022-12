Walden, VT – The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in a pickup truck in Walden. The truck was reported Wednesday afternoon off of Route 15.

The truck does not appear to have hit anything. The Vermont State Police say the driver was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious and it seems the 52-year-old man had a medical emergency.

The cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is completed.