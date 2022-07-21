Brattleboro, VT — Autopsy results have determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, MA, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Anderson had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on Saturday night, before being found deceased in her truck on Tuesday in West Brattleboro.

Anderson’s former boyfriend 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, MA, was considered a person of interest in the case. He was located on Tuesday night in West Brattleboro and was shot and killed by police when he attempted to lunge at them with a knife. Detective Sergeants Jesse Robson and Samuel Truex who had fired their guns at Davis are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

Vermont State Police and law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire continue to investigate the case and are trying to discover when and where Anderson was killed and whether she had been abducted. Police have been collecting evidence in West Brattleboro including Anderson’s phone, that was located near the area Davis ran from police.

Police would like to speak with anyone in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, who might have seen either Anderson or Davis or Anderson’s truck between late Saturday night and early Tuesday morning. The vehicle is described as a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a MA license plate PC 8DXW20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600 or to provide an anonymous tip here.