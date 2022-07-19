Brattleboro, VT — On Tuesday morning, Brattleboro Police discovered a woman’s body in a truck on Elliot Street. Police believed the death to be suspicious and her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. Autopsy results identified the victim as 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, who had been reported missing over the weekend.

Investigations into Anderson’s death are in preliminary stages, but Vermont State Police is attempting to locate 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who they say may have information relevant to their investigation. Davis, who is Anderson’s former boyfriend, is described as white, 5’6” tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with the case or locate Davis should contact Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips can also be made anonymously here.