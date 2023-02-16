A Milton man who went missing four days ago was found dead Thursday near the site of a crash in a remote area of Fairfax.

Brian Lamb, 38, was reported missing Sunday to Milton Police Department. Investigators learned that Lamb was last seen that morning driving a 2022 silver Dodge Charger.

On Thursday, a resident of McNall Road in Fairfax saw a missing-persons alert and recognized the Charger’s description as the car she had seen earlier in the week in a stream, near the western end of McNall Road.

She called Milton police, who went to the scene and found Lamb’s body near the car.

Investigators believe Lamb was driving at a relatively low speed when the Charger went over an embankment and overturned into the stream.

Lamb apparently survived the crash, police said, but fell into the water, where he died. Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

Lamb’s body will undergo an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.