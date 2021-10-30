Missing Milton man sought on fugitive from justice warrant

A fugitive from Milton was still at large Saturday night, 36 hours after the Milton Police asked for help locating him.

Brian Russin, 56, is wanted on a Vermont fugitive from justice warrant. Investigators say he was planning to go to a recent court hearing in the state of Montana but never arrived. It wasn’t clear exactly where in Montana the hearing took place, when it happened or what the hearing involved.

Russin’s sport utility vehicle was found near the Stevensville Trailhead in Underhill, but Russin himself wasn’t anywhere nearby. Authorities believe he may have been in that area on October 19 or October 20, if not on both days.

If you think you’ve seen Russin, call the Milton Police at (802) 893-2424.