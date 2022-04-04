Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say the father of a missing New Hampshire girl has been arrested for the theft of two firearms more than two years ago, around the time his daughter was last seen.

Adam Montgomery, 32, faces eight charges related to the thefts of a rifle and a shotgun from the C.F. Montgomery is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on charges related to the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whose last reported sighting was in October 2019.

Authorities allege that the thefts occurred sometime between September 29, 2019, and October 3, 2019, in Manchester. Charges include unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and armed career criminal for possessing the rifle and the shotgun after having been convicted of three or more qualifying felonies.

Police say there is no evidence of any connection between the stolen firearms and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery. The investigation into her disappearance continues.