Vermont State Police are trying to find out what happened to a missing teenager from Plainfield who was found dead Saturday afternoon.

David Hill III, 13, was found dead at the Onion River Campground in Marshfield. He was last seen alive walking away from his home on High Street in Plainfield at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators don’t consider his death to be suspicious, but they’re looking into it. There’s no indication if that investigation will include an autopsy.

If you have any leads, troopers are asking you to call the VSP Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191.