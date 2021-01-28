Police asking for help in search for missing Vermont woman

Vermont State Police are asking for the community to help find a missing woman in Underhill, Vermont.

Authorities say 18 year old Ledyi Lopez went for a walk at 11:15 am at her residence in Underhill and did not return home.

Lopez is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a hooded blue and green jacket, black leggings, orange socks, and white shoes.

Police are asking if you have any information of the whereabouts on Lopez to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

