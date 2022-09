Burlington, VT — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found Saturday in Burlington.

Ryann J. Collins, 31, was reported missing by friends late Friday. Police say information led them to the parking lot of North Beach and Rock Point, where they located her body just before noon Saturday.

Police said Collins’s death was not due to criminal activity or misadventure. Officers notified Collins’ family and the department extends their deepest condolences.