Missing woman’s body found by Vermont State Police

Erika Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, is seen in this photo provided by her family and released Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, by the Vermont State Police. Erika has been reported missing in Westminster, Vermont.

Vermont state police believe they found the body of Erika Seyfried, 36, in the Saxtons River.

Seyfried is from Brooklyn, New York, and was vacationing in Westminster with her husband and dog. Police say Seyfried was last seen with her dog on Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

According to police her death appears to be accidental.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Rescue Inc. and the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

The body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to confirm identit